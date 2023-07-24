Birthday Club
The truth behind the new Borax health trend

Health officials are warning against a Tik Tok trend that involves ingesting Borax.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TikTok can be useful if you want to learn how to dance or cook a winning dinner for a first date.

However, the latest trend is anything but useful, and it involves a laundry product. And no, we don’t mean Tide Pods.

We’re talking about Borax. If you don’t own it, you’ve probably seen it. It’s a common household cleaning product and insecticide. But what some content creators on TikTok are claiming this time, is that by adding just a pinch of the powdery substance to your water, will provide you with a plethora of health benefits.

Those benefits include reducing inflammation and joint pain, helping with acne or arthritis, even with those who have digestive issues.

People are bathing in it, too, with some promising a full-body detox.

However, Dr. Daniel Kemple from Promedica Flower Hospital gives more than one reason to avoid consuming Borax.

“If you ingest it, the first thing that will happen is nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other stomach issues. And then that can progress to holes in your stomach, holes in your food pipe your esophagus, as well as it can cause seizures and anemia and low blood cell counts,” Kemple said.

He says in rare cases, you can die.

The trend is now raising parenting concerns as well.

Katrina Jones, a local mother of three, doesn’t allow her young kids to have social media. She says it’s scary that it can expose them to dangers like these.

“Just really making sure you know what you’re kids are getting into if you do decide to let them on social media. But I don’t, I just don’t feel like its safe,” Jones said.

Dr. Kemple says it’s important to be having conversations with your kids and to be monitoring their whereabouts, especially online. Kemple also says if you or someone you know has taken the Borax bait, your first step should be to call Poison Control.

And before you say how crazy it sounds that people are eating laundry detergent. It was as recent as 2018 when teenagers were eating Tide Pods as part of a trend.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

