USA Boxing Women’s Championships at the Glass City Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The USA Boxing Women’s Championships are happening this week in downtown Toledo, and girls of all ages came to the Glass City to try to take home the title at the end of the week.

The competitors range in age from eight to 45. The neat thing about this competition is that some boxers are new and just learning the ropes, and others are skilled professionals, and they all get to engage and learn from each other.

“If you ever feel afraid of something, or feel afraid of any sport, just go in and do it. It might be scary the first time, but you get used to it. You’ll love it,” 11-year-old boxer Marzela Catalin from Arizona said.

Along with Catalin, female boxers from all across the country have traveled to Toledo to participate in the championships with the hope of taking home a title. Organizers say this tournament is the first of its kind.

“This is a women-exclusive event, and the reasoning behind that is to create more opportunities to advance both inside and outside the ring,” Michael Campbell, the event manager for USA Boxing said. “So in addition to boxing this week, we’re going to have a lot of networking opportunities, education seminars, and just informal chats so that they can increase their worth and their abilities - both soft skills and boxing skills.”

Normal co-ed boxing tournaments allow females one, maybe two matches whereas here, they have the potential to face three or four opponents.

And for some of the boxers, this kind of extra practice will be helpful toward their lifetime goal.

“I want to be a famous boxer and be a world champion,” Catalin said.

Along with helping their skills, boxing helps strengthen girls mentally as well.

“When I’m mad or sad or something, I get my mind off stuff and go to boxing,” Ameenah Parra, a 12-year-old boxer from Ohio said.

“It’s something to get my anger out during school, during battles that I have, a lot of things. I can get my anger out with boxing. So it helps a lot,” Catalin said.

And as tough as these girls look toward each other, they’re really all a big family.

“You get in the ring and you’re a beast, you wanna kill. But outside of the ring, you’re friendly, you’re nice. It’s like a whole different experience of boxing,” Catalin said.

If you’d like to check out this event, tickets are 10 dollars at the door for a day pass or you can get a pass for the week for 40 dollars.

