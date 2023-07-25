7/25: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Today’s smoky skies are more manageable than other recent waves, though air quality has taken a hit as highs approach the 90s. The focus then shifts to two “First Alert Weather Days”. #1: The severe weather risk for Wednesday has increased to a level 3 out of 5. Damaging winds is the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding can’t be ruled out either. Late evening/early overnight is the highest severe weather concern as a widespread damaging wind event could unfold across the area. Top wind gusts of 70mph+ are possible if a complex of storms can develop. #2: On Friday, temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s and may reach the middle 90s for a high temperature. The dewpoint is expected to be in the low 70s, or the “tropical” range. That will produce a heat index around or just over 100F. for the first time this year (current benchmark; 92F with 96F heat index). A cold front early Saturday is expected to bring cooler weather by early next week, with highs in the low 80s.

