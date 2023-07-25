7/25/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Birthday Club
TWO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Wednesday for storms and Friday for heat
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Hazy, mid 60s. WEDNESDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Hot and more humid, chance of an afternoon storm with showers and storms more likely in the late evening, a few storms may be strong or severe, highs near 90 with a heat index in the mid 90s.. THURSDAY: Hot and humid, partly cloudy, highs near 90 with a heat index in the lower 90s. FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Very hot and humid, partly cloudy, highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near or just above 100. SATURDAY: Chance of a few AM showers, then dry, still humid but not quite as hot, highs in the mid to upper 80s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, highs near 80.

