Fire destroys barns belonging to family of Dee Warner’s brother

Gregg Hardy is pushing to have his missing sister legally declared dead
Fire recently destroyed the barns belonging to the brother of missing woman Dee Warner
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TIPTON, Michigan (WTVG) - New developments in the case of Dee Warner. The missing mother from Lenawee County was last seen in April of 2021 when she was 52 years old. Last week, her brother’s barn caught fire.

Longtime friends of the family say they don’t think it was an accident.

According to those friends, a show barn and a maternity barn for cattle both went up in flames. The family of Gregg Hardy lost 20 cattle in all.

Fire investigators in Lenawee County have not yet determined a cause. However, family friend Kathryn Adams said Michigan’s State Fire Marshal has ruled out a few potential causes, which leads her to think the fire was more than an accident.

“We definitely believe that it was malicious at this point. They’ve ruled out electrical, spontaneous combustion, things like that. So, we do believe that there was arson involved here,” said Adams.

Meantime, Dee’s family is pushing for a charge of contempt against Dee’s husband Dale Warner. Family members argue Dale has withheld information from investigators.

A judge heard that case yesterday and is in the process of determining whether Dale should be held in contempt of court. Dale is listed as a person of interest in the case, but he has not been charged with a crime.

A separate court proceeding is scheduled for mid-August 2023 to have Dee legally declared dead. Family members, including Hardy, are pushing for that declaration.

