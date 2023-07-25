Birthday Club
Flatrock man arrested for rape of 14-year-old

Podeyn was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly raping a 14-year-old...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLATROCK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Flatrock man was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly raping a 14-year-old child.

According to an official with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a report of an alleged sexual assault involving a minor on County Road 29 in Bellevue. Multiple search warrants were executed on the evening of the alleged sexual assault.

Through investigation, an arrest warrant for Frederick Podeyn, 55, was requested on July 20.

After several attempts to locate Podeyn, he turned himself in to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Podeyn was arrested and charged with the rape of a 14-year-old. He is being held in the Seneca County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

