July 25th Weather Forecast

Severe Storms & Heat Expected This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be mostly sunny with some smoke and haze. The air quality is expected to be in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups range” (yellow and orange). Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. The severe weather risk for Wednesday has increased to a level 3 out of 5. There are 3 scenarios/possibilities that we are watching...

1) Afternoon: The severe weather threat is lower overall in the afternoon tomorrow, but the wind shear is very high during that time as a warm front lifts north. If a few thunderstorms can get organized near the front, the risk for isolated tornadoes and large hail could be there.

2) Evening & Early Wed Night: This is the highest severe weather concern as a widespread damaging wind event could unfold across the area. Top wind gusts of 70mph+ is possible if a complex of storms can develop

3) Overall Threat: There is also a chance that midday rain and clouds could develop. If that happens, everything would be different as it will lower instability and the severe threat for the afternoon and possibly for the evening hours as well. So, uncertainty remains.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat index should reach the middle 90s. Friday’s high is expected to reach the low to middle 90s with a heat index around 100. Showers and storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday. Most of the weekend will be dry with cooler weather making a return. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

