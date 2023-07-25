Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Mackinac Bridge to discontinue acceptance of Canadian cash for tolls this fall

The change is due to relatively limited use of Canadian cash by customers and administrative...
The change is due to relatively limited use of Canadian cash by customers and administrative costs associated with currency exchange.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beginning Oct. 1, the Mackinac Bridge Authority will no longer be accepting Canadian cash for tolls.

The change is due to relatively limited use of Canadian cash by customers and administrative costs associated with currency exchange.

“As the Mackinac Bridge is not an international bridge, and we cannot offer an attractive exchange rate to customers, the Authority has decided to stop accepting Canadian currency,” said Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “We’re certainly not looking to inconvenience our customers, but we’re one of very few businesses or agencies in Michigan that accepts Canadian cash.”

According to the MBA, when it receives Canadian currency for tolls, it first seeks two exchange rates from two different banks, per MBA Board policy. After selecting a bank based on those rates, the MBA must then pay for an armored vehicle to transport the cash and pay wire fees for the amount exchanged.

The MBA says because of handling costs, and exchange fluctuations, the MBA currently charges $8 Canadian dollars for the $4 U.S. currency toll. It typically receives about $4,000 each month in Canadian cash.

“We do have a lot of Canadian customers who currently use credit or debit cards to pay the toll,” said Nowack. “Those customers get a better exchange rate through their credit card company than we can offer them. In fact, when they learn that the toll will be double when paying with cash, many of them choose to pay by card instead.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party
Wood County man's garden flattened
Wood County man looks to continue his legal battle against Habitat for Humanity after the non-profit destroys his garden

Latest News

Severe Storms Wednesday, Heat Friday
Storms and heat prompt two First Alert Weather Days
According to SIL, with this affiliation comes the ability to serve more women and children in...
Sisters In Law announce new partnership with Toledo Bar Association
Toledo family reunited with dog after she went missing for five months
Toledo family reunited with dog after it went missing for five months
Lost dog reunited with owner after being missing for five months