Mackinac Bridge to discontinue acceptance of Canadian cash for tolls this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beginning Oct. 1, the Mackinac Bridge Authority will no longer be accepting Canadian cash for tolls.

The change is due to relatively limited use of Canadian cash by customers and administrative costs associated with currency exchange.

“As the Mackinac Bridge is not an international bridge, and we cannot offer an attractive exchange rate to customers, the Authority has decided to stop accepting Canadian currency,” said Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “We’re certainly not looking to inconvenience our customers, but we’re one of very few businesses or agencies in Michigan that accepts Canadian cash.”

According to the MBA, when it receives Canadian currency for tolls, it first seeks two exchange rates from two different banks, per MBA Board policy. After selecting a bank based on those rates, the MBA must then pay for an armored vehicle to transport the cash and pay wire fees for the amount exchanged.

The MBA says because of handling costs, and exchange fluctuations, the MBA currently charges $8 Canadian dollars for the $4 U.S. currency toll. It typically receives about $4,000 each month in Canadian cash.

“We do have a lot of Canadian customers who currently use credit or debit cards to pay the toll,” said Nowack. “Those customers get a better exchange rate through their credit card company than we can offer them. In fact, when they learn that the toll will be double when paying with cash, many of them choose to pay by card instead.”

