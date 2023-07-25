Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was reported missing Sunday morning was found dead in Taylor, Michigan.
According to a Facebook post from the Toledo Police Department, Diangelo Alexander, 36, was found dead as a result of a motorcycle crash.
Officers with the Toledo Police Department were searching for Alexander who was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
