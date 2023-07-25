Moment of Science: Ticks & Static Electricity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ticks are annoying. They can latch onto a host, suck up blood and leave Lyme disease behind... but how do they get on their host in the first place? Researchers at the University of Bristol have a new take.

The project wasn’t born out of a Eureka moment, but out of friendship. Sam England deals with electrostatic and his friend and study co-author Katie Lihou is a veterinary parasitologist.

“It was kind of just a bit of, ‘Well, you work on ticks, I work on this static electricity, how can we combine the two things together?’” England said.

A tick’s main mission is to successfully latch onto a host and feed. Direct contact is common, but the team set out to find if “near-misses” also applied here. The team used a bunch of charged materials like nylon and plastic for a baseline, then moved on to rabbit fur.

“We charged up these rabbit feet and brought them up to the proximity of the ticks,” England said. “And you can see them bridging this gap -- normally many millimeters, but sometimes several centimeters, which is pretty crazy to see.”

The fur was great for demonstration, but electrodes were needed to show the phenomenon.

“It was much better to use electrodes to apply volts to them. It means we can have a really precise distance and charge on the electrode, which isn’t easily possible with the rabbit fur,” England said.

To us, several millimeters isn’t much -- but scaling it up, that’s an impressive gap to clear. England draws a more relatable comparison.

“When you consider the ticks themselves are only about a millimeter wide if you were to scale it up to a human, it’s the equivalent of us jumping up several flights of stairs in one go,” England said.

They’d like to test smaller and smaller gaps, but it may not end so well for the test subjects.

“If you did it with a smaller gap,” England said. “The tick could bridge the distance between the electrode and the ground plate, basically completing the circuit and it would be electrocuted! They’re remarkably hardy creatures, though, so they did manage to come back around after that.”

Ticks aren’t actually capable of jumping, so every fraction of a millimeter counts when trying to reach their host. These findings may help develop new defenses against ticks, lice, fleas, mites, and others, perhaps using anti-static sprays.

“You can imagine applying these to your outdoor clothing if you know you’re going to a particularly tick-infested area,” England said. “I always like to imagine it like a car wash system, sending sheep through and coating them in anti-static spray or something like that.”

Lots of outdoor adventure wear sacrifices being waterproof for building up a charge.

“It’s possible if you’re wearing these kinds of materials that, as you’re walking through long grass, you may be kind of vacuuming up a lot more ticks onto you than you otherwise would,” England said.

Another fun discovery: Most animals build up a charge walking through different things like grass or sand, much like we do rubbing a balloon against our head. Ticks are apparently equally attracted to positive and negative charges.

“The electric field of their host is moving or reorienting the charges within the ticks. Whilst the tick overall still has a net charge of zero, the negative charges get slightly pulled closer to the cow, and the positive charges away from the cow,” England said.

It’s a big leap forward in understanding the science behind the smallest of pests.

