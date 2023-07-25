Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County hosts hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are nearly 200,000 jobs up for grabs across the state. Today, Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County hosted a hiring event aimed at connecting people to new careers. Renewable Energy Systems is looking to hire for more than 20 positions; everything from CDL drivers to solar electricians.

“It’s kind of a one-stop approach where candidates will get through a great part of the process and seeking opportunities with this company,” Tonia Saunders, CWDP, director of Lucas County Department of Planning and Development said.

Employees of Renewable Energy Systems were on site Tuesday at the Lucas County Shared Services building looking to hire. The jobs range in pay from 20 to 38 dollars an hour. The goal is to find qualified applicants quickly.

“There’s a lot of headaches and there’s a lot of time process in the recruitment process, so we can assist with that and really connect them to individuals that have gone through our services that have identifiable skills,” Saunders said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 5.4 million people looking for work in June. Government jobs, health care and construction fields added thousands of new employees.

Organizers hope the hiring event would help with lessening those numbers and creating more opportunities for everyone.

“Obviously we’re making strides and efforts to rebuild our economy and we want our community, we want Toledo Lucas County to have all of the opportunities for high-wage jobs and, again, continuing to build career pathways for individuals of all ages,” Saunders said.

Organizers of the event tell 13 Action News there were 41 attendees. If you are looking for work, you can get connected to multiple fields and job listings on ohiomeansjobs.gov.

