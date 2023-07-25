Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers focus on commercial truck safety

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When commercial trucks enter Ohio from Michigan one of the first stops that they make is the weigh station along Interstate 75 just north of Findlay. At the weigh station, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are using new technology to spot possible malfunctions in braking and tire pressure all to reduce crashes along the interstate.

Since 2018, there have been more than 94,000 crashes in Ohio that were commercial truck related. Of those, over 7,000 occurred on I-75, with 51 resulting in fatalities and more than 1,500 in injuries. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say they are working to reduce those numbers.

“We’re always looking for ways to increase the safety of the motoring public as they traverse through Ohio and any sort of technology that we can utilize to reduce the risk of traffic crashes is just phenomenal,” Lt. Kristina Bennett with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Bennett says one of those ways is new sensors that semis drive over while entering the weigh station.

“We have sensors that will tell us the heat of the axles as they are coming across so we can tell if a break is effective or even if it’s hanging up while down the road in transit and may cause a fire,” Bennett said.

Not only are troopers using new technology, but they also still rely on older technology, like portable scales that can be used away from the weigh station to make sure all commercial trucks are under 80,000 lbs. in Ohio.

“We have a possible overweight violation, we noticed some reasons to stop him, he was squatting, tires are almost touching at the end mud flaps are almost dragging,” Trooper Nelson Janney said.

Janney was using portable scales to check the weight of a vacuum truck that was carrying gravel.

“He’s pretty close on being overweight on just one side of the axels on the backside, so then you add the other side and he’s almost double the weight he’s allowed,” Janney said.

The driver was cited for being more than 20,000 lbs. over his allowable maximum weight. Based on the length of the truck and the number of axles, he was allowed to weigh 64,000 lbs. He weighed in at 84,000 lbs.

The two-day initiative netted 436 inspections, 24 of those for being overweight. Four were cited for improper lane changes, 16 speeding violations, 17 safety belt violations, 89 for other state/local driver violations, and 297 warnings were issued.

