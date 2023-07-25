Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Point Place dog declared dangerous after attacking neighbor

Last month a dog in Point Place bolted out of her fence and attacked a man and his dog down the street.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In June, a dog in Point Place bolted out of her fence through an open gate and attacked a man and his dog down the street. That dog has now been declared dangerous and the owners of the dog are speaking out.

Sandra Schassberger said the dog attacked her husband and their dog as they walked down the street.

“I saw the dog come running out the back gate and plowed my dog while my husband was walking him,” Schassberger said.

She ran down 309th Street to help her dog Brady and her husband.

“I tried to bend down and pull in here, talk to my hand,” Schassberger said.

Schassberger says it took several neighbors to separate the dogs. Brady is healing from his bites, but his owner says he was bit on the neck, side and leg several times.

“She’s only been out about four or five times. She’s a puppy. She’s a rescue. I’m training her. I’ve asked everybody to leave her alone,” Ava’s owner Catherine Krauzer said.

Krauzer claims her dog is being harassed.  

“Every time I hear her bark. I come out here. Oh, she’s just saying hi to you, but what gives her the right to just stand there and agitate her and provoke her,” Krauzer said.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control declared Ava a dangerous dog requiring her to be kept in an enclosed yard, wear a muzzle and have her owners adhere to other restrictions.

“I don’t want that dog there. I’m afraid for the kids in the neighborhood,” Schassberger said.

If your dog is deemed dangerous, you must obtain a dangerous dog tag and a certificate must be renewed every year along with your dog license. You must post visible signs on your property warning people you have a dangerous dog.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Birthday party
Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party
Wood County man's garden flattened
Wood County man looks to continue his legal battle against Habitat for Humanity after the non-profit destroys his garden

Latest News

Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County hosted a hiring event Tuesday aimed at connecting people to new...
Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County hosts hiring event
7/25/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/25/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol carries a portable scale.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers focus on commercial truck safety
Local retired and active teachers had plenty of questions and concerns at the meeting.
STRS Ohio holds informational meeting for local educators