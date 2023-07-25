Point Place dog declared dangerous after attacking neighbor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In June, a dog in Point Place bolted out of her fence through an open gate and attacked a man and his dog down the street. That dog has now been declared dangerous and the owners of the dog are speaking out.

Sandra Schassberger said the dog attacked her husband and their dog as they walked down the street.

“I saw the dog come running out the back gate and plowed my dog while my husband was walking him,” Schassberger said.

She ran down 309th Street to help her dog Brady and her husband.

“I tried to bend down and pull in here, talk to my hand,” Schassberger said.

Schassberger says it took several neighbors to separate the dogs. Brady is healing from his bites, but his owner says he was bit on the neck, side and leg several times.

“She’s only been out about four or five times. She’s a puppy. She’s a rescue. I’m training her. I’ve asked everybody to leave her alone,” Ava’s owner Catherine Krauzer said.

Krauzer claims her dog is being harassed.

“Every time I hear her bark. I come out here. Oh, she’s just saying hi to you, but what gives her the right to just stand there and agitate her and provoke her,” Krauzer said.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control declared Ava a dangerous dog requiring her to be kept in an enclosed yard, wear a muzzle and have her owners adhere to other restrictions.

“I don’t want that dog there. I’m afraid for the kids in the neighborhood,” Schassberger said.

If your dog is deemed dangerous, you must obtain a dangerous dog tag and a certificate must be renewed every year along with your dog license. You must post visible signs on your property warning people you have a dangerous dog.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.