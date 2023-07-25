Birthday Club
Sisters In Law announce new partnership with Toledo Bar Association

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sisters In Law is has announced it will be partnering with the Toledo Bar Association.

SIL says TBA’s mission is to, in part, facilitate the administration of justice. SIL will work with other Pro Bono Attorneys at TBA in this vital work.

“The Sister In Law program has had a life-changing, pivotal impact of the lives of the women at Mom’s House of Toledo,” Christina Rodriguez, Executive Director of Mom’s House of Toledo, said. “We are honored to continue to receive much-needed services from Sisters In Law, and we are thrilled about the expansion of services to help more families in our community.”

According to SIL, with this affiliation comes the ability to serve more women and children in the Toledo community. The expansion will include SIL support for Bethany House clients, YWCA Rape Crisis and Domestic Violence Shelter clients and continued support for Mom’s House of Toledo clients.

Volunteer attorneys and non-attorneys are being sought to participate in the Sisters In Law Program. SIL says a volunteer recruiting event will be held on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. More information can be found here.

July 25th Weather Forecast