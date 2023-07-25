Toledo Fire & Rescue crews respond to house fire on Addington Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews with Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Addington Road Monday night.

The call came in around 10:40 p.m. Firefighters blocked off the residential street while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters were seen cutting into the roof of the home to try and let some of the smoke out and ventilate the home.

Crews with Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Addington Road Monday night. (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.