Toledo Police searching for man last seen Sunday morning

Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26 in Michigan. He was reportedly on his way back to Toledo.

Alexander is approximately 5′9″ 160 pounds.

anyone with information on Alexander or his whereabouts is urged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

