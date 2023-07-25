W.W. Knight Nature Preserve reopens its boardwalk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Being one of the most popular parks in Wood County, the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve withstood lots of wear and tear over the years. It became clear to the Wood County Park District that the boardwalk on the Wet Woods Trail needed to be reconstructed.

“When COVID hit, there was so much usage in our parks,” Wood County Park District Commissioner Sandy Wiechman said. “The need just came to us in the forefront that we had to fix this.”

The Wood County Park District Board put the boardwalk’s reconstruction in the budget last year. With the help and support of local organizations, they were able to complete the boardwalk ahead of schedule.

The nature preserve trails total 1.51 miles in distance, making it a manageable stroll to soak in nature all around. Beyond the trails, the preserve offers additional educational programming and attractions for everyone to enjoy.

“Coming up later this season, we still have a couple ‘Paddle at the Pond’ programs,” Wood County Parks Program Coordinator Jim Witter said. “We’ve been doing nature camps. We just had our nature campers out on our boardwalk enjoying that for the first time this summer.”

Those at Wood County Parks are thrilled to invite the community back to this boardwalk, which many have loved for years. Investing in older attractions at the parks has been a long-time goal in engaging the community with nature.

“It’s great to come back to these facilities that might have aged and give them an update,” Witter said. “So we are excited to share this with everyone coming out to the parks.”

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve and Wood County Parks host programs year-round, but you can check out the boardwalk and other trails between 8 a.m. and thirty minutes past sunset all year long.

