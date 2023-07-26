7/26: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for today for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Storms are most likely between 4pm and midnight. The severe weather threat is greatest near the lakeshore, Ohio/Michigan state line and north between 4pm and 8pm (isolated tornadoes and large hail). As the evening progresses, the chance of severe weather will increase, but the risk for a tornado will decrease. Damaging winds are the main threat between 8pm and midnight. The storms should move out of the area a little after midnight, leaving calmer though still hot weather Thursday. The end of the week will then see temps soar to the mid-90s, feeling like the triple digits.

