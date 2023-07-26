Birthday Club
7/26: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Severe storms possible 4pm-midnight; triple-digit heat index Friday
Severe storms are possible this afternoon/evening, with dangerous heat still on pace for Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for today for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Storms are most likely between 4pm and midnight. The severe weather threat is greatest near the lakeshore, Ohio/Michigan state line and north between 4pm and 8pm (isolated tornadoes and large hail). As the evening progresses, the chance of severe weather will increase, but the risk for a tornado will decrease. Damaging winds are the main threat between 8pm and midnight. The storms should move out of the area a little after midnight, leaving calmer though still hot weather Thursday. The end of the week will then see temps soar to the mid-90s, feeling like the triple digits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

