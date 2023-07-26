7/26/23: Jay Berschback’s and Dan Smith’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms are possible through 1am, then partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows near 70. THURSDAY: Hot and humid, partly cloudy, highs near 90, heat index in the mid 90s. FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR THE HEAT): Very hot and humid, partly cloudy, highs in the mid 90s with a heat index between 100-105. Chance of evening storms. SATURDAY: AM showers and storms with a chance of a PM shower, still humid, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Much cooler and less humid, partly cloudy, highs near 80.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.