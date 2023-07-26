B-25 bomber coming to Port Clinton Saturday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A World War II-era B-25 bomber will be on display and giving public rides at the Liberty Aviation Museum Saturday in Port Clinton.

The B-25, Rosie’s Reply will be offering public rides starting at $475 Saturday. According to the Yankee Air Museum, Rosie’s Reply is the only flying model of the aircraft today.

Public rides on the B-25 will be available Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The ride is a 20-minute experience that costs $475 per person for one of the four rear-compartment seats which also gives access to the turret and tail section. There will also be two flight deck and nose seats available for $575.

