Back to School Bookbag Giveaway scheduled for next weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students in need of a backpack for the upcoming school year have an opportunity to receive a free one at a giveaway held by the Victory Life Worship Center.

Bishop Eric Sherman has organized a Back to School Bookbag Giveaway for Saturday, August 5. The event is being held at the Victory Life Worship Center at 1481 Gage Rd, Toledo, Ohio from 11 - 2 p.m.

Those interested in receiving a backpack will not be charged and no registration is required.

