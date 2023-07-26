Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Cedar Point guest says cellphone struck his head while on rollercoaster

A Michigan man is claiming a cellphone struck him Saturday while on a rollercoaster at Cedar...
A Michigan man is claiming a cellphone struck him Saturday while on a rollercoaster at Cedar Point.(Source: David Carter)
By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is claiming a cellphone struck him Saturday while on a rollercoaster at Cedar Point.

David Carter says he was riding the Maverick rollercoaster when a cellphone belonging to another rider hit him in the head.

Carter says he received a head wound and concussion as a result of being hit by the phone.

According to Carter, a season pass holder, the response by Cedar Point officials “left a lot to be desired.”

“This could have ended much worse,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Just follow the rules folks.”

The Cedar Point website says the Maverick travels at speeds of 70 MPH and is described as “a ride wilder than the rodeo.”

According to the Maverick’s rider safety information, guests must remove items like earrings and glasses before riding.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR 7/26/23 AND 7/28/23
Storms and heat prompt two First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest on...
Expert: Black men most at-risk to suffer cardiac arrest
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania
Cheers to this breakfast and lunch spot, serving Mexican and American cuisine!
Dine in the 419: Kekis Cafe
Free popsicles will be handed out to residents who visit Toledo City Pool locations Thursday...
Free popsicles to be handed out Thursday, Friday at Toledo pools