Cedar Point guest says cellphone struck his head while on rollercoaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is claiming a cellphone struck him Saturday while on a rollercoaster at Cedar Point.

David Carter says he was riding the Maverick rollercoaster when a cellphone belonging to another rider hit him in the head.

Carter says he received a head wound and concussion as a result of being hit by the phone.

According to Carter, a season pass holder, the response by Cedar Point officials “left a lot to be desired.”

“This could have ended much worse,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Just follow the rules folks.”

The Cedar Point website says the Maverick travels at speeds of 70 MPH and is described as “a ride wilder than the rodeo.”

According to the Maverick’s rider safety information, guests must remove items like earrings and glasses before riding.

