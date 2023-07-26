City nears phase 2 of Monroe Street construction, traffic changes to come

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Sylvania Department of Public Services announced the construction on Monroe Street is nearing completion of the first phase and changes to traffic patterns will come as phase two begins.

Officials say the goal of the Monroe Street construction is to widen the road between Silica Drive and Main Street and replace the Silica Drive Bridge over Tenmile Creek.

The second phase of construction is set to begin Friday, August 4 and the activities will be in place through mid-November. The following activities are included in the second phase of the project:

Westbound Monroe Street will be closed between Silica Drive and Main Street.

One lane of traffic will be maintained for Eastbound Monroe Street between Silica Drive and Main Street.

The Silica Drive Bridge and Judi Young Lane will open to traffic Monday, August 14.

