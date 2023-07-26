Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

City nears phase 2 of Monroe Street construction, traffic changes to come

In Downtown Sylvania, a stretch of Monroe Street is closed as the City of Sylvania works to...
In Downtown Sylvania, a stretch of Monroe Street is closed as the City of Sylvania works to widen the road.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Sylvania Department of Public Services announced the construction on Monroe Street is nearing completion of the first phase and changes to traffic patterns will come as phase two begins.

Officials say the goal of the Monroe Street construction is to widen the road between Silica Drive and Main Street and replace the Silica Drive Bridge over Tenmile Creek.

The second phase of construction is set to begin Friday, August 4 and the activities will be in place through mid-November. The following activities are included in the second phase of the project:

  • Westbound Monroe Street will be closed between Silica Drive and Main Street.
  • One lane of traffic will be maintained for Eastbound Monroe Street between Silica Drive and Main Street.
  • The Silica Drive Bridge and Judi Young Lane will open to traffic Monday, August 14.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Wood County man's garden flattened
Wood County man looks to continue his legal battle against Habitat for Humanity after the non-profit destroys his garden

Latest News

ODOT says the right turning movements at the exit ramps displayed a strong trend of rear-end...
New traffic pattern prohibits right turn on red on I-475 and S.R. 25 exit ramps
We’re officially closing in on the first weeks of school.
Back to School Bookbag Giveaway scheduled for next weekend
The shooting took place on July 25, at 4:29 p.m. on Nebraska Avenue.
TPD: 20-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle
Possible rat infestation
Toledo apartment complex tenants concerned with lack of response to possible rat infestation