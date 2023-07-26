Birthday Club
Deputies: Inmate at large after fleeing a Lebanon correctional facility

Anyone with information about Glynis Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 immediately and give his location.
Anyone with information about Glynis Thompson's whereabouts should call 911 immediately and give his location.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help with locating a man they say remains at large after escaping a Lebanon correctional facility early Wednesday.

Deputies say that Glynis Thompson and two other inmates “breached a window” and escaped on foot from the Community Correctional Center on State Route 63 around 1:40 a.m.

The two inmates who fled with Thompson were arrested by Monroe Police shortly after the escape and taken to Warren County Jail, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Although Thompson did not have any weapons, the 37-year-old is considered dangerous and has active arrest warrants, as well as a history of violence, deputies said. They are uncertain of his access to weapons.

The sheriff’s office describes Thompson as having numerous tattoos, including two tear drops by his right eye, a cross at his left eye, line tattoos on both eyelids and a full neck tattoo that has depictions of females and wings.

Thompson is also described as 5-feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Thompson should immediately call 9-1-1 and contact Detective Brandon Abshear of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1586, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.

