Dine in the 419: Kekis Cafe

This breakfast and lunch spot in Fremont serves up Mexican and American classics.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Step into Kekis Cafe in Fremont, Ohio, and prepare for something totally authentic. Real Mexican cuisine and traditional American breakfasts await you in this quaint setting at the corner of State St. and Napoleon.

In this week’s Dine in the 419, owner Dora shows us how to prepare Chilaquiles, which includes fried corn tortilla chips tossed in red, green, or divorced sauce (that means both, separated). They’re served with beans, onion, cheese, and sour cream with an optional egg on top.

Wash it down with a house-made Horchata and you’ve got yourself a breakfast sensation! Kekis is open seven days a week, 7 AM - 2 PM. Follow Kekis on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/p/Kekis-Cafe-100077092445412/

