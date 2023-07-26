Everything you need to know for Toledo Jeep Fest 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Jeep Fest 2023 is returning in August and here’s everything you need to know.

Toledo Jeep Fest will take place from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

To kick-off Jeep Fest, organizers are hosting a few events to get everyone ready. The first event being held will be a Hype Bash at Toledo Speedway. The Hype Bash will take place on July 28 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Additional events will be taking place on Aug. 4:

Monroe Superstore Off-Road Course Welcome Party 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Monroe Superstore You can view the course here

ProMedica Live Kick-Off Concert featuring Scotty McCreery 6:15 p.m. at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo Tickets available here

Adams Street Invasion 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Adam Street in Toledo



Organizers say the All-Jeep Parade will return this year and is starting at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than last year, on Aug. 5. There will be additional team members scanning tickets for parade participants in the Owens Corning lot to help shorten the wait times. Please have your tickets ready to go as you roll up to the staging area. Tickets can be printed or on your mobile device. To register for the parade, click here.

The Park-N-Shine area will be staffed at 8 a.m. Organizers ask that parade participants be arrive at 8 a.m. or after so they can get you in position for the parade.

According to organizers, the Where to Stay list with local hotels will be updated soon. Many of the hotels will offer discounts for Toledo Jeep Fest attendees. There are also several campgrounds in the Michigan-Ohio area that are also great options.

The Jeep Fest event map is updated once all vendors are secure but you can view last year’s map here for a rough estimate of parking options and placements for the featured events.

There will also be Toledo Jeep Fest Gear available for purchase.

To stay updated on everything Jeep Fest, you can download the mobile app in Google Play and the Apple Store.

For more information, click here.

