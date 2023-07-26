Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Everything you need to know for Toledo Jeep Fest 2023

Toledo Jeep Fest will take place from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.
Toledo Jeep Fest will take place from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.(Toledo Jeep Fest)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Jeep Fest 2023 is returning in August and here’s everything you need to know.

Toledo Jeep Fest will take place from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

To kick-off Jeep Fest, organizers are hosting a few events to get everyone ready. The first event being held will be a Hype Bash at Toledo Speedway. The Hype Bash will take place on July 28 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Additional events will be taking place on Aug. 4:

  • Monroe Superstore Off-Road Course Welcome Party
  • ProMedica Live Kick-Off Concert featuring Scotty McCreery
  • Adams Street Invasion
    • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Adam Street in Toledo

Organizers say the All-Jeep Parade will return this year and is starting at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than last year, on Aug. 5. There will be additional team members scanning tickets for parade participants in the Owens Corning lot to help shorten the wait times. Please have your tickets ready to go as you roll up to the staging area. Tickets can be printed or on your mobile device. To register for the parade, click here.

The Park-N-Shine area will be staffed at 8 a.m. Organizers ask that parade participants be arrive at 8 a.m. or after so they can get you in position for the parade.

According to organizers, the Where to Stay list with local hotels will be updated soon. Many of the hotels will offer discounts for Toledo Jeep Fest attendees. There are also several campgrounds in the Michigan-Ohio area that are also great options.

The Jeep Fest event map is updated once all vendors are secure but you can view last year’s map here for a rough estimate of parking options and placements for the featured events.

There will also be Toledo Jeep Fest Gear available for purchase.

To stay updated on everything Jeep Fest, you can download the mobile app in Google Play and the Apple Store.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Wood County man's garden flattened
Wood County man looks to continue his legal battle against Habitat for Humanity after the non-profit destroys his garden

Latest News

‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Severe storms are possible this afternoon/evening, with dangerous heat still on pace for...
7/26: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Local activists react to Ohio abortion amendment making the November ballot
ODOT says the right turning movements at the exit ramps displayed a strong trend of rear-end...
New traffic pattern prohibits right turn on red on I-475 and S.R. 25 exit ramps