Expert: Black men most at-risk to suffer cardiac arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. This incident is now highlighting the increased risk of heart problems for Black men.

James, a rising basketball star, isn’t the person you might expect to have heart troubles, but he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at the University of Southern California.

“It’s not terribly common,” Dr. Jeffrey Moore, the Cardiology Section Chief at ProMedica said. “It’s estimated about one in 50,000 young athletes will suffer some sort of sudden cardiac arrest.”

Dr. Moore says young Black men are the most at-risk population for cardiac arrest, but there are warning signs.

“Are they having chest pain? Are they having funny heartbeats, say they have an irregular heartbeat. Are they having any trouble keeping up with their peers? Has there been any change in their performance activity,” Dr. Moore said.

Passing out and having a family history of heart issues are also major indicators. Dr. Moore says in the event of a cardiac arrest, it’s absolutely crucial that there be someone who is CPR certified nearby, especially at athletic events.

“Having someone that knows CPR and, even better, if there’s an AED at sporting events,” Dr. Moore said. “It’s very important for our young athletes.”

Sean Flemmings, the Athletic Director at Whitmer High School, says those are two things schools have on deck.

“First aid, CPR, all coaches must be trained in those areas,” Flemmings said. “All schools now have AEDs in place.”

