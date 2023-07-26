Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Expert: Black men most at-risk to suffer cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest. This incident is now highlighting the increased risk of heart problems.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. This incident is now highlighting the increased risk of heart problems for Black men.

James, a rising basketball star, isn’t the person you might expect to have heart troubles, but he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at the University of Southern California.

“It’s not terribly common,” Dr. Jeffrey Moore, the Cardiology Section Chief at ProMedica said. “It’s estimated about one in 50,000 young athletes will suffer some sort of sudden cardiac arrest.”

Dr. Moore says young Black men are the most at-risk population for cardiac arrest, but there are warning signs.

“Are they having chest pain? Are they having funny heartbeats, say they have an irregular heartbeat. Are they having any trouble keeping up with their peers? Has there been any change in their performance activity,” Dr. Moore said.

Passing out and having a family history of heart issues are also major indicators. Dr. Moore says in the event of a cardiac arrest, it’s absolutely crucial that there be someone who is CPR certified nearby, especially at athletic events.

“Having someone that knows CPR and, even better, if there’s an AED at sporting events,” Dr. Moore said. “It’s very important for our young athletes.”

Sean Flemmings, the Athletic Director at Whitmer High School, says those are two things schools have on deck.

“First aid, CPR, all coaches must be trained in those areas,” Flemmings said. “All schools now have AEDs in place.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR 7/26/23 AND 7/28/23
Storms and heat prompt two First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania
Cheers to this breakfast and lunch spot, serving Mexican and American cuisine!
Dine in the 419: Kekis Cafe
Free popsicles will be handed out to residents who visit Toledo City Pool locations Thursday...
Free popsicles to be handed out Thursday, Friday at Toledo pools
Lucas County Jail, Lucas County Corrections Center
Five indicted for alleged riot at Lucas County jail