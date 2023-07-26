Five indicted for alleged riot at Lucas County jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted five people accused of rioting at the Lucas County jail.

Court records show Cordill Conner, George Ridley, Byron Cleveland, Jim Nuddy Terry and Cedrick Belmon Jr. were all charged with Aggravated Riot on Wednesday.

Police records say it happened on June 29. Corrections Officers report that Ridley, Cleveland and Belmon started fighting with Terry and Conner began punching Terry in the back of the head.

A corrections officer called for backup. Officers in the recreation area tried to stop the fighting but were unable. They did successfully restrain two of the inmates before another inmate punched one of the original fighters from behind, which officials said caused the riot.

An officer took Terry to the recreation lobby in an effort to separate him from the others. The CO said Ridley and Cleveland came into the recreation area to continue fighting. Once backup arrived, the CO used “balance displacement” to take Ridley down and handcuff him and restrained Cleveland as well.

No officers were hurt in the incident. All of the involved inmates except for Conner refused medical treatment. Conner was treated and cleared by jail nursing staff.

13 Action News has previously reported on two of the involved inmates. Cedrick Belmon Jr. is facing Murder and other charges in the death of a TSA alum, Dominic Barnett. Byron Cleveland is facing a series of charges in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Damia Ezell and in a separate case for the murder of 21-year-old Cayvon Wells.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.