Free popsicles to be handed out Thursday, Friday at Toledo pools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month, free popsicles will be handed out by the Department of Parks and Youth Services Thursday and Friday.

Free popsicles will be handed out to residents who visit Toledo City Pool locations Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Willy’s Pool, Wilson Pool, Jamie Farr Pool and Navarre Pool will be handing out free popsicles.

Friday, Savage Splash Pad, Pickford Pool and Roosevelt Pool will be giving out popsicles. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Kid Mayor will make a special appearance at Roosevelt Pool Friday.

