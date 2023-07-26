Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Free popsicles to be handed out Thursday, Friday at Toledo pools

Free popsicles will be handed out to residents who visit Toledo City Pool locations Thursday...
Free popsicles will be handed out to residents who visit Toledo City Pool locations Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month, free popsicles will be handed out by the Department of Parks and Youth Services Thursday and Friday.

Free popsicles will be handed out to residents who visit Toledo City Pool locations Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Willy’s Pool, Wilson Pool, Jamie Farr Pool and Navarre Pool will be handing out free popsicles.

Friday, Savage Splash Pad, Pickford Pool and Roosevelt Pool will be giving out popsicles. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Kid Mayor will make a special appearance at Roosevelt Pool Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR 7/26/23 AND 7/28/23
LIVE: Storms and heat prompt two First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Lucas County Jail, Lucas County Corrections Center
Five indicted for alleged riot at Lucas County jail
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
Wood County Hospital Human Resources
Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam...
Judge sets bond of man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old