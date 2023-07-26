Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Wood County man's garden flattened
Wood County man looks to continue his legal battle against Habitat for Humanity after the non-profit destroys his garden

Latest News

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP...
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla’s
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
RAW: Hunter Biden arrives at courthouse
In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca...
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater