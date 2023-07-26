July 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for today for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Storms are most likely between 4pm and midnight. The severe weather threat is greatest near the lakeshore, Ohio/Michigan state line and north between 4pm and 8pm. During that time, isolated tornadoes are possible along with damaging wind and large hail. As the evening progresses, the chance of severe weather will increase, but the risk for a tornado will decrease. Damaging winds is the main threat between 8pm and midnight. The storms should move out of the area around midnight to 1am leaving behind calm weather for Thursday.

The storms will be fueled with high heat and humidity. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s today with a heat index in the upper 90s. Highs are expected to reach 90 on Thursday. The heat index is expected to be in the middle 90s. The worst of the heat arrives on Friday. Highs are expected to be in the middle 90s with a heat index nearing 105 in a few spots. A First Alert Weather Day has been put in place for extreme heat on Friday.

Showers and storms are likely Friday night and a few showers and storms are possible on Saturday as well. Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, intense lightning, and gusty winds are possible Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday. The rest of the forecast looks calm with cooler than normal temperatures Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

