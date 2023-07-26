Lenawee County Fair closing due to weather, safety concerns

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Fair is closing Wednesday due to the storms rolling through the area.

The Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon, citing weather and safety concerns. Organizers asked the public to stay home and stay safe and encourage everyone to check for updates on the events originally scheduled for Wednesday at the link here.

The attached story aired July 25, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.