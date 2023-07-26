Local activists react to Ohio abortion amendment making the November ballot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A proposal to amend the Ohio constitution to protect abortion rights will be up to voters this fall. Secretary of State Frank Larose says advocates for the proposal turned in nearly 500,000 valid signatures, meeting the quota needed to get on the November ballot.

Right now, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in Ohio. That’s because a judge blocked the Heartbeat Law as it makes its way through legal challenges in court. If the constitutional amendment is passed, it could mean permanent protection for the procedure.

“I know so many folks were positive and excited about it. I am just breathing freely now knowing we finally hit that goal and hit the next point in this campaign,” said Toledo Women’s Center Volunteer Clinic Escort Coordinator Kristin Hady.

However, not everyone is happy about it making the ballot.

“The people we are interacting with, hundreds and hundreds of people in Northwest Ohio and the greater Toledo area, they’re shocked and appalled at how extreme this measure is,” said Greater Toledo Right to Life Executive Director Ed Sitter.

While the amendment would establish “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” in Ohio, it would require restrictions imposed past a fetus’ viability outside the womb, which is typically the 24th week of pregnancy. In addition, current laws restricting abortion, like the Heartbeat Law, would have to be shot down in court.

Some claim the amendment would do more harm than good.

”A woman can simply get a prescription to do a chemical abortion without seeing a physician. That’s what’s happening in other states that have enacted similar legislation,” said Sitter, “it removes every safeguard we have in place to protect women and make sure they’re getting the upmost care if they do get an abortion.”

But others argue the issue is a matter of having bodily autonomy.

“They will take away other reproductive healthcare options. This doesn’t just affect abortion, it also affects miscarriage, birth control, every avenue of our life,” said Hady. “Even if you aren’t a person that can get pregnant, you are a person who is impacted by this. You have people in your life, you have partners, you have spouses.”

While the proposal has made the ballot, the August 8th ballot issue “Issue 1″ will have a direct effect on the November abortion initiative. If Issue 1 passes, the effort to add abortion rights to the constitution will become more difficult by raising the current simple majority vote to need 60% approval for passage. Early voting is already underway for the August election in Ohio.

