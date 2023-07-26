New traffic pattern prohibits right turn on red on I-475 and S.R. 25 exit ramps

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced a change in a traffic pattern that will prohibit a right turn on red from the I-75 and State Route 25 exit ramps.

ODOT says the right turning movements at the exit ramps displayed a strong trend of rear-end crashes since the diverging diamond interchange was opened in 2017. The interchange has provided a 10 percent overall improvement in crash safety, but better results were expected.

According to ODOT District 2′s traffic engineers, the geometry of the ramps was most likely the reason for the crashes.

“Because of the angle of the exit ramps, it’s difficult for drivers, as they exit I-475, to turn and look over their shoulder to see oncoming traffic,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director. “Because the interchange is a DDI, traffic is coming from behind the dividing wall and from a non-traditional location.”

ODOT says overhead signage indicating the change was installed Wednesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.