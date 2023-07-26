Ohio Supreme Court finds Reagan Tokes Law to be constitutional

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a 5-2 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio affirmed the lower court’s decision, finding the Reagan Tokes Law to be constitutional in a hearing Wednesday.

The Reagan Tokes Law, first going into effect in 2019, allows for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to maintain inmate sentences with serious felonies up to the maximum for committing crimes or breaking rules. The Reagan Tokes Law is named after a 21-year-old student who was abducted, raped, and murdered in 2017 by a man out on parole.

In a challenge to deem the law unconstitutional, the defendants had to prove that under no circumstances could it be applied fairly. The court determined that they failed to provide this evidence by only raising hypothetical situations.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Jennifer Brunner argued the law is constitutionally flawed and does not allow inmates to fairly challenge the DRC’s accusations that they have misbehaved. The opinion can be read in full below.

