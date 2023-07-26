Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck crashes into 9 vehicles at red light

Kansas police say a teen driver has died after a dump truck plowed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a teen has died in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was killed after a dump truck slammed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 115th Street, about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said the truck struck the teen’s vehicle first. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital but later died.

Overland police said the dump truck driver is having their blood tested as the crash remains under investigation.

The department did not immediately identify the drivers involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR 7/26/23 AND 7/28/23
Storms and heat prompt two First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest on...
Expert: Black men most at-risk to suffer cardiac arrest