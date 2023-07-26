Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
7/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Thursday severe weather threat ends
Wood County man's garden flattened
Wood County man looks to continue his legal battle against Habitat for Humanity after the non-profit destroys his garden

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
Toledo Jeep Fest will take place from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.
Everything you need to know for Toledo Jeep Fest 2023
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19,...
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Judge rejects a defense request to exhume the body of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s father
This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua...
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison