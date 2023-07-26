Thousands without power as storms hit NW Ohio/SE Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands are without power as severe storms roll through the area.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, thousands of power outages were reported in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. More than 200,000 were in Lucas County alone.

FirstEnergy customers can check for estimated restoration times in their area at the link here and report outages at the link here.

13 Action News has received numerous reports of downed trees and power lines as strong storms rolled through, causing some damage and road closures.

Submit your photos and videos to help us collect damage reports in the widget below if you can do so safely.

