Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were injured in a six-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Sylvania.

According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were taken to Toledo for treatment and one was taken to Flower Hospital.

One of the people injured in the crash is suffering life-threatening injuries, one is in serious condition and another suffered minor injuries according to an official with the Sylvania Police Department.

The crash occurred on Flanders Road near Alexis Road.

