Toledo apartment complex tenants concerned with lack of response to possible rat infestation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- Larchmont Apartments in Toledo may be dealing with a possible rat infestation, according to a person living there. She says she decided to reach out to 13 Action News after she says her property managers refused to listen.

The resident living at Larchmont estates asked we keep her identity anonymous for fear of backlash from management. She says she’s been living in the building for close to three years and it was about a year ago when she started noticing the rats.

The tenant says they’re coming from the empty unit next door. She says she’s been trying to contact Soundview management and maintenance about the rat problem for months, but nothing has been done to solve it.

She says it’s gotten so bad, she has been forced to send her youngest children to live with her sister.

Now, beyond frustrated, she decided to call Action News. Within 30 minutes of our news crews being outside the Larchmont Estates for an interview, pest control showed up.

“I can’t believe that we have to go through this. It’s been several complaints. This is not the first one I’ve made. Somebody just told me to reach out to you all and finally, something is going down,” said the concerned resident.

The assistant property manager denied an on-camera interview but tells Action News sending out pest control is protocol after a complaint. When asked why they are just taking action now, she said she was unaware of the problem before.

