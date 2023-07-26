Toledo neighborhood upset with sidewalks being installed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Toledo residents are up in arms after they say the City started a road project they never asked for.

Residents living on Willis Boulevard, a dead-end street off Monroe Street and Violet Road, received a letter from the City in May, shortly before work began, stating they would be installing curbs and sidewalks to the street.

“Nobody was approached about permission or preference for what they’d like done or whether they want a sidewalk or wouldn’t. It was just forced down our throats,” said Resident Allen Eble, “We need this input into our owns homes because this is a big investment for us.”

After hearing distress from his neighbors, Eble decided to put together a petition, urging the City to stop construction.

“Out of 40 homes on this street, 32 people did not want sidewalks,” Eble told 13 Action News.

According to Eble, most of those living on Willis Boulevard are elderly. They’re concerned about having to maintain the sidewalks. In Toledo, homeowners are responsible for clearing ice and snow in the winter, as well as footing the bill for wear and tear such as cracks.

When 13 Action News reached out to the City of Toledo regarding the project, a spokesperson said:

“Just as streets are not only for the people who live on them, sidewalks benefit all residents in the community. As detailed in the Complete Streets policy passed by Toledo City Council in 2010, all infrastructure improvements must be designed to maximize value by providing safe access to walkers, bikers, as well as drivers. Adding sidewalks along Willis Blvd. will help create connectivity to Foxglove Meadow Park and nearby commercial areas for pedestrians in the neighborhood. Our goal is to create safer paths of travel for everyone, both now and for years to come.”

While that may be the case, the Ebles and those signing the petition still aren’t happy. If the sidewalks are built, the Ebles say they will have to hire someone out-of-pocket to take care of maintenance or find a new home.

“We should have some options. We should have some choices. It’s our property,” said Eble.

