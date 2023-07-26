Toledo woman arrested for spiking drink with fentanyl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested for allegedly spiking someone’s drink with fentanyl on April 14 at a cookout.

Raven Banks was arrested and charged with corrupting another with drugs force threaten another to induce or use.

According to court documents, Banks is accused of mixing fentanyl with an alcoholic beverage that she gave to another person at a cookout on April 14. The mixture sent the victim to the hospital as a result.

Court documents show a warrant was issued for Banks on June 24.

