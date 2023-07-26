TPD: 20-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old was hospitalized after being shot while inside a vehicle.

Toledo Police say on July 25, at 4:29 p.m., a 20-year-old was in a vehicle on the 2300 block of Nebraska when an unknown suspect shot multiple times into the victim’s vehicle.

The 20-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment. According to TPD, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but they don’t appear to be life threatening.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

