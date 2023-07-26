Birthday Club
TPD: 20-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle

The shooting took place on July 25, at 4:29 p.m. on Nebraska Avenue.
The shooting took place on July 25, at 4:29 p.m. on Nebraska Avenue.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old was hospitalized after being shot while inside a vehicle.

Toledo Police say on July 25, at 4:29 p.m., a 20-year-old was in a vehicle on the 2300 block of Nebraska when an unknown suspect shot multiple times into the victim’s vehicle.

The 20-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment. According to TPD, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but they don’t appear to be life threatening.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

