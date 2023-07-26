Birthday Club
Veterans take to the sky with dream flights

Veterans with the Browning Masonic Community spent some time in Bowling Green in a restored 1942 Stearman bi-plane.
By JD Pooley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Veterans with the Browning Masonic Community spent some time flying Wednesday in Bowling Green in a restored 1942 Stearman bi-plane.

It was the flight of a lifetime as six veterans took to the sky in a restored 1942 bi-plane.

92-year-old Korean War veteran Randall Finken could not recall the last time he had flown but that did not matter. He was about to take flight in an open-air cockpit thanks to Dream Flights.

“Just simply our way to be able to come here and give back to the veterans that have given us so much,” Dream Flights pilot Hunter Stuckey said. “We hope that they will feel appreciated and loved after the event today.”

Veteran Doug Towslee said the loneliness after returning home from the Vietnam War still sits with him, he was thankful for the ride.

“It’s quiet, it’s smooth, a little turbulence on the way up and down, but other than that it’s just amazing to be able to look down and see Bowling Green,” Towslee said.

Finken, a retired doctor, piloted the L19 High Wing tandem-seat plane during the Korean War. The plane was used for enemy observation. Finken was all smiles when he landed.

“Well, you get to see a lot, you know, and you want to do, sometimes you want to do some acrobatics up there, but I couldn’t do it today,” Finken said.

