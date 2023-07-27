Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/27: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

From severe storms yesterday, to searing heat AND storms Friday
From severe storms to summer sizzle AND storms Friday. Dan Smith has the latest on tomorrow's First Alert Weather Day.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some parts of Lucas County had 4″ of rainfall yesterday, prompting the county’s first flash flood warning in 13 months -- along with high winds bringing down trees, as tens of thousands of residents remain without power. That lack of A/C will prove critical, as temps feel like the mid-90s today and low-100s Friday. Tomorrow’s “First Alert Weather Day” for heat will also carry yet another chance of strong storms, mostly for counties along the OH/MI state line, with gusty winds and flooding the main concerns.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay
The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died...
Juvenile dies after south Toledo shooting Wednesday, warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect
Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen Sunday morning riding his motorcycle on I-75 near exit 26...
Missing Toledo man found dead in Taylor, Michigan
Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
Severe threat has ended, First Alert Day for Friday’s heat continues
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

7/27: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
7/27: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Very Hot & Humid Friday, Storms Friday Night
July 27th Weather Forecast
July 27th Weather Forecast
7/26/23: Jay Berschback's and Derek Witt's 11pm Forecast
7/26/23: Jay Berschback's and Derek Witt's 11pm Forecast