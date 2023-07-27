7/27: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Some parts of Lucas County had 4″ of rainfall yesterday, prompting the county’s first flash flood warning in 13 months -- along with high winds bringing down trees, as tens of thousands of residents remain without power. That lack of A/C will prove critical, as temps feel like the mid-90s today and low-100s Friday. Tomorrow’s “First Alert Weather Day” for heat will also carry yet another chance of strong storms, mostly for counties along the OH/MI state line, with gusty winds and flooding the main concerns.

