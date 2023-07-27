Birthday Club
7/27/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FRIDAY: ***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** for heat and a chance of a strong storm
7/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog possible, muggy, lower 70s. FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s, the heat index will jump to 100-105. There’s a heat advisory in effect for most of the area in the afternoon and evening. There’s a chance of an afternoon storm with storms more likely Friday night. SATURDAY: Not as hot, slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Comfortable, partly cloudy, slight chance of an isolated PM shower, highs near 80 degrees.

7/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
