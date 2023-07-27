Birthday Club
Anthony Wayne Generals hosts Victory Day for students with disabilities

Schaller Stadium is the home field for the Anthony Wayne Generals.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Anthony Wayne Generals football program is hosting Victory Day and inviting students with cognitive and physical disabilities to team up with an athlete in Schaller Stadium Thursday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. when students head through a tunnel in the General’s uniform and take to the field for drills. Working alongside another athlete, organizers say the players will have the opportunity to run or catch a pass for a touchdown, complete with PA announcements, cheerleaders and fans.

The Anthony Wayne Fullbackers boosters group is set to serve free walking tacos from LaBanda Mexican Restaurant and slushies from Snowy Summers. Admission is free and open to the public.

Participation is free and open to students in the Anthony Wayne Local Schools district, though registration is required. Each student participating will get to keep their jersey and receive a commemorative football helmet.

