Bond set for suspects charged in triple shootings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond Thursday for two suspects facing charges in a 2022 triple shooting that killed a man. One of those suspects is also facing charges in a triple shooting the following day outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium.

Court records show a judge set bond at $2.8 million for Jaron Phillips, 22, who is facing a slew of charges in connection the triple shooting at Lagrange and Expressway drive that killed Johnathan Coleman, 26, and the triple shooting outside of a football game that injured the two adults and a student. Phillips entered a not guilty plea.

A judge set bond at $1.8 million for Andre Jackson, 31, who also goes by Andre Wright, for that same shooting that killed Coleman. Jackson also entered a not guilty plea.

Phillips and Jackson are facing multiple charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, Attempted Murder, multiple Felonious Assault charges as well as weapons charges.

Coleman died nine days after he was hurt in the shooting on Lagrange and Expressway Drive on October 6, 2022. Police say Coleman was stopped in traffic when another car pulled up and opened fire. His family tells 13 Action News he was just giving two of his co-workers a ride home from work when he was shot.

One of the other people injured inside that car was 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson, who is a defendant in a case surrounding the February 2022 shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell. Our media partner the Blade reports Wilson was the intended target of the October 6 shooting.

The Blade reports prosecutors said in both triple shootings, the intended targets were believed to be associated with the local Body Ups street gang.

Phillips and Jackson’s trial was scheduled for Sept. 11.

