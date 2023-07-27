Community grant applications open for Black-led organizations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An organization looking to reduce infant mortality in Black communities is accepting applications for a grant to fund Lucas County organizations $5,000 each.

Members of Queens Village Toledo say they are looking to support organizations dedicated to supporting Black women and families. Each applicant can request up to $5,000 to support their community efforts. The grants only apply to nonprofit organizations and for-profit entities are not eligible to receive funding. All eligibility requirements can be viewed below.

Queens Village Toledo is a community of Black women who empower and support one another in an effort to reduce infant mortality in Black communities. According to a 2022 CDC report, the infant mortality rate among Black people in the United States is more than double that of white people in the nation. Those that know an organization that may be interested can find the application at the link here.

Grant eligibility requirements include:

Must be a community organization serving in 17, 19, 22, 23, 29 census tracts associated with one of the following ZIP codes (43604, 43608, 43609, 43611, 43620).

The organization must be Black-led.

Grants must be used to directly serve Black women or families in the community.

Organizations must be serving in at least one of the following categories: Maternal-infant health, women’s health, total wellness (nutrition, fitness, mental health), health education, prevention, youth development, and family support.

Grassroots organizations will be given special consideration.

