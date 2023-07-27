Cooling centers available during Friday’s heat advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region for Friday as temperatures are expected to soar, with the heat index nearing 105 degrees.

The City of Toledo released a list of numerous locations in the city and county that will serve as cooling centers on Friday to help residents beat the heat.

Officials are warning that the extreme temperatures could result in heat illnesses and encourage the public to drink fluids, stay in the air conditioning when you can, stay our of the sun and check on loved ones.

Learn more about the warning signs of a heat stroke and see a map of available cooling centers at the link here. Find a full listing of cooling center locations in the list below. Please note that three library locations listed below were without power Thursday afternoon and residents are asked to call those locations Friday to check if power is restored before heading there. Those locations are marked with an asterisk.

· J. Frank Troy Senior Center, 545 Indiana Ave. Suite A, Toledo, Ohio 43604

· Salvation Army, 620 N. Erie St., Toledo, Ohio 43604

· TARTA Transit Hub, 626 N. Huron St., Toledo, Ohio 43604 (TARTA buses will also allow riders to stay cool at no cost)

· Main Branch Library, 325 Michigan St., Toledo, Ohio 43604

· East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43605

· Locke Branch Library, 703 Miami St., Toledo, Ohio 43605

· Birmingham Branch Library, 203 Paine Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43605

· Sanger Branch Library*, 3030 W. Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43606

· Mott Branch Library, 1010 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43607

· Zablocki Senior Center, 3015 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608

· Lagrange Branch Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608

· Toledo Heights Branch Library, 423 Shasta Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609

· Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609

· South Branch Library, 1736 Broadway Street, Toledo, Ohio 43609

· Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43610

· Friendship Park Community Center, 2922 131st St., Toledo, Ohio 43611

· Point Place Branch Library, 2727 117th Street, Toledo, Ohio 43611

· West Toledo Branch Library*, 1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43612

· Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614

· Reynolds Corners Branch Library, 4833 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio 43615

· Oregon Branch Library, 3340 Dustin Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616

· King Road Branch Library, 3900 King Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43617

· Washington Branch Library*, 5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43623

Lucas County

· Holland Branch Library, 1032 S. McCord Rd., Holland, Ohio 43528

· Spencer Township Neighborhood Center, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd., Holland, Ohio 43528

· Maumee Branch Library, 501 River Rd., Maumee, Ohio 43537

· Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Avenue, Waterville, Ohio 43566

· Sylvania Branch Library, 6749 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

* These locations are currently closed due to power outages. Residents should call the location directly to verify if they will be open tomorrow.

